Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $181,000 Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,929 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth $1,472,466,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,051,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 29.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,987,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,766,000 after purchasing an additional 449,508 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 933,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 342,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 297,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 231,398 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZUO opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at $757,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $193,120.18. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 59,223 shares in the company, valued at $528,861.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

