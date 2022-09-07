Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,509 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VirnetX in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in VirnetX by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in VirnetX in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in VirnetX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VirnetX Stock Down 4.6 %

VHC stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VirnetX to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

