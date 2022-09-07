Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $127,000 in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

