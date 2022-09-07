Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $133,000 in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CURO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CURO Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CURO Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 328,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CURO Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CURO Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CURO. TheStreet cut shares of CURO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CURO Group to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

CURO Group Stock Performance

CURO Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.64%.

CURO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.