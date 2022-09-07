Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $150,000 in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 164,627 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 116,111 shares in the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Price Performance

Shares of CD opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.84. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

