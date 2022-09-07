Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $181,000 in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 79,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLSD. TheStreet cut Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of CLSD opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

