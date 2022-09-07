Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $62,000 in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assertio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASRT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Assertio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Assertio Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Assertio stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $122.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assertio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.