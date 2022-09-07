Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $65,000 in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 113.59% and a negative return on equity of 108.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,145.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Precigen news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 50,000 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,145.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,855.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

