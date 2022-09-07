Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $71,000 in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Agenus Price Performance
Shares of Agenus stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.17. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.
Agenus Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
