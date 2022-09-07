Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRBK. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 41.4% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $180.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

