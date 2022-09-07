Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,193 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 104.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 839,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $627.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Banco BBVA Argentina Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

