Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $68,000 Investment in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 65.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 203,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on SIEN. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Sientra to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.
Sientra Stock Down 1.3 %
Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 346.56% and a negative net margin of 68.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sientra
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
