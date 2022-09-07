Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 146,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 707,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 59,806 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

FREQ stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

