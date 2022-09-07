Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 27,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at about $458,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, THRC Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 2,552,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $8,116,829.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ SND opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

