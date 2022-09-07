Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter worth $112,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sunworks by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 39,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sunworks by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 961,673 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Sunworks Price Performance

Shares of SUNW stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $100.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sunworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $7.56.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunworks Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects.

Featured Stories

