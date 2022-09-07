Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 28,897 Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $16,573,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 67,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $189,000.

Shares of XERS opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 171.21% and a negative return on equity of 203.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

