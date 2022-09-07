Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,365 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Biotechnology were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Unity Biotechnology Trading Down 4.4 %

About Unity Biotechnology

Shares of UBX stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

