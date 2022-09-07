Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 12,750 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gaia were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GAIA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gaia during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Gaia by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter worth $10,598,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaia in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Gaia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 million, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

