Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 153,139 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153,139 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 244,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 140,818 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Pixelworks to $4.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.25. Pixelworks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $26,123.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,388,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

