Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,683 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 247,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Pzena Investment Management Stock Performance

Pzena Investment Management Dividend Announcement

PZN opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

