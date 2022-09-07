Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 16,951 Shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,951 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xunlei were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XNET. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Xunlei Limited has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $100.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

About Xunlei

(Get Rating)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.