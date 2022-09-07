Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 35,053 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,053 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,350,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 471.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 28,770 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,205,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 334,492 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Daktronics stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $134.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.83. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.

Daktronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.