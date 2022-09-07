Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,600 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,006,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 191,399 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $6,833,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 211,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 51,580 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 9.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 2.1 %

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $225.55 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

