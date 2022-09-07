Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 81,179 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,179 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 9.0% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 251.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 54,932 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit Stock Performance

ELVT opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.97. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevate Credit ( NYSE:ELVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $117.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Elevate Credit Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.