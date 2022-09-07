Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 8,723 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,908,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HARP. Wedbush increased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HARP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.