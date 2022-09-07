Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 49,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 16.2 %

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.54. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

