Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ KOD opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.87. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $26.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KOD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

