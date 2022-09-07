Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Rating) dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 28,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 75,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Constantine Metal Resources Trading Down 14.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.75 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35.

About Constantine Metal Resources

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that includes 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

