Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,880 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Copart by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,185,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,203,000 after acquiring an additional 610,132 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Copart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Up 0.1 %

CPRT stock opened at $116.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart Profile

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.