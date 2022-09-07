CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUBE. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 146.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 127.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.75%.

CUBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.