Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $30,928,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $27,464,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $123.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.70. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

