Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $174.36 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

