Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Position Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $148,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

