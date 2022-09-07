Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 157.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 310.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 305.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

