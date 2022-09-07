Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Trading Down 0.8%

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.06 and last traded at $47.06. Approximately 479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 89,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter.

