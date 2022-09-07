Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.3% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

RDY opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.05. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.