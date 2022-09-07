EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,604,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,449,000 after acquiring an additional 68,570 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 676,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.69.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.30%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

