Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.09 and a beta of 0.22.

About Equity Commonwealth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

