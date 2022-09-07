ESA Global Value Fund Acquires 1,600 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ESA Global Value Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 50.1% of ESA Global Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. ESA Global Value Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $73,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after acquiring an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $126.11 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.