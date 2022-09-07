Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 588.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $202.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.06. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.