First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.44 and last traded at $47.68. Approximately 4,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 292,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 63.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

