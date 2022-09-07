First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Rating) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.29 and last traded at $62.48. Approximately 7,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 138,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.88.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 68.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

