First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $95.72 and last traded at $95.88. Approximately 398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 75,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average is $104.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 10,591.5% in the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 302,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,002,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,605,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $5,958,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

