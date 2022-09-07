First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.05 and last traded at $39.17. Approximately 50,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,524,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVD. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 99.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth $72,000.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.