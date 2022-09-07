Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNTX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Gentex to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

