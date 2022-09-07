Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Stock Position Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,489 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSSC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 954,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $71.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.