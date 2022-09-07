Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $13,697,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,226,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after buying an additional 356,362 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $5,028,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,488,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,195,000 after buying an additional 213,162 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 403.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 138,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE GSBD opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

