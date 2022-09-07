Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 612,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $38,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 303,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 253,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,555 shares of company stock valued at $687,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haemonetics Stock Performance

HAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.