HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

HDB opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.43. The company has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.5805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

