Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Holdings Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,544 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 159.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

NASDAQ HSII opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.54 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

